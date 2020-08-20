Home » Ronald Koeman Reveals First Thing He Will Tell Barcelona Players

By - 2 hours on August 20, 2020
Koeman

Barcelona’s new Dutch coach Ronald Koeman poses during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2020. Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the “return of a legend” as the Spanish giants today officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach until 2022.
Josep LAGO / AFP

New Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that the first thing he would tell the club’s players is that football is meant to be enjoyed.

Koeman was announced as the new manager of the club after Quique Setien was sacked following the club’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final.

The 57-year old Dutchman was named manager on Wednesday and has held his first press conference at the Auditori 1899 on Wednesday.

Speaking, he said, “As I am Dutch, I like to have the ball and control it. To play good football.

“I have been a coach for a long time, and I have learned a lot. I am ready to coach Barça at the highest level.

“Football is to be enjoyed, and that is the first thing I will say to my players.

“If you don’t enjoy yourself, you won’t get the best out of yourself.”

