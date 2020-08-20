Presidency Slams Those Criticizing DSS For Inviting Mailafia

The Presidency has slammed all those criticizing the Department of State Security, DSS, for questioning Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Mailafia was questioned after he spoke on a radio station where he revealed that a northern governor is the leader of Boko Haram terrorists.

Reacting to the outcry on the Mailafia’s questioning by the DSS, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, stated that this is not the first time the DSS would be inviting someone for questioning.

He made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“This is Nigeria; this is not Mali … Is this the first time the Department of State Service is inviting people for questioning?” He asked.

“When somebody claiming to be a responsible citizen makes such a claim as Obadiah Mailafia did, saying that a governor is a commander for Boko Haram and he shouldn’t be asked questions, so what kind of society do we want?” the President’s aide asked.

Garba Shehu lamented that Nigerians obey the laws of other countries but kick when Nigeria enforces its own laws.

“We are living in a country of people who will go to the UK and America and obey all the laws and in our country, when there is enforcement, they start crying… so, what is political about it?” He added.

He said that the N500,000 fine for hate speech can easily be paid by people which is why it got increased to N5 million.

“As for the increase in the charge against hate speech, perhaps it’s the assessment of the minister,” Shehu said.

He added, “The N500,000 that was emplaced was not being respected, it was not effective in curtailing these things because somebody picking rumour and is going to the radio to announce that … come on, what are we dealing with?”