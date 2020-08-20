Oyedepo Warns Young People To Abstain From Premarital Sex

Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has advised young people to abstain from premarital sex.
According to her, engaging in such act even in courtship is sinful.
“While in courtship, there is no room for sexual relationships or anything that leads to it. As long as you are not yet married, it is sinful for you to go into sex or do anything that leads to it,” she wrote on Instagram moments ago.
In another post, Oyedepo said that she will soon focus on teaching young people how to prepare for marriage.
“There has been a lot of questions about when it’s the right time to get married and how to live a purpose driven life during your single years.
“I have penned down my many years of experience just so you can learn and grow through them.
“Tomorrow, the 21st of August I will be sharing with you various ways you can maximize your full potential during your single years,” she wrote.
