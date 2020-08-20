Osinbajo Presides Over Third Virtual NEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the third virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on COVID-19 pandemic.

The governors joined the virtual NEC from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on July 9, NEC said it would hold further discussions with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 (PTF) on reopening of the economy and schools.

The Vice President, constitutionally, is the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinged on the economy. (NAN)