Nigeria Expects 186 Stranded Citizens From South Africa Today – NIDCOM

At least 186 Nigerians stranded in South Africa are set to return home on Thursday, according to The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.



NIDCOM disclosed this via its official Twitter handle, said the evacuees will arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard an Air Peace flight.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will proceed on 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC, FMOH and PTF on COVID-19 on arrival,” the agency added.

The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerian has successfully repatriated citizens from Egypt, France, India, Turkey, Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.

Also not left out are Senegal, Pakistan, Egypt, China, Malaysia and Thailand, Lebanon, Canada, South Africa, and Ghana, Channels TV reports.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Video.<br>Evacuation Update.<br><br>186 Stranded Nigerians in South Africa departing OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg South Africa via <a href=”https://twitter.com/flyairpeace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@flyairpeace</a> flight at 1740HRS to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos today Thursday 20th August 2020.<br>1/2 <a href=”https://t.co/tYaFoUZskM”>pic.twitter.com/tYaFoUZskM</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1296493100140056576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 20, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js