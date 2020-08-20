Ngige Speaks On Igbo Presidency In 2023, Backs Zoning

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has said that he’s not yet ready to discuss the possibility of an Igbo presidency in 2023.

According to him, it is unfair for such discussion to hold when the incumbent president has barely done half of his tenure.

Ngige also said that he will make a decision concerning Igbo presidency after May 29, 2021.

“I don’t want to discuss the chances because I am not discussing the Presidency and who is filling it next now. I feel it is unfair for the incumbent who has not done up to halftime,” he said.

The Minister, however, spoke in favour of zoning and that power should be rotated between the North and the South.

“But the idea of whether there should be rotation and zoning and no rotation and zoning, for me, is a simple matter. It is a gentleman’s agreement. The American constitution, you don’t have everything written in it. “It is not written in our constitution, but for me, it will make for stability, fairness and everything if it rotates back to the South. I was in PDP, we practiced it, and it makes for stability and everything. So, we didn’t have it in our party constitution.

“We the framers of the constitution agreed that it is something that we will do. I was one of the wise men that did the APC constitution headed by Chief Segun Osoba. And that is what we agreed on; that we don’t need to insert it. But there are things that are done by gentleman agreement,” he said.