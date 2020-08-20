Man Utd Consider Mover For Bournemouth Winger David Brooks

Manchester United chiefs are seriously considering a move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks, according to Tribal Football.

The Manchester Evening News says United are considering a move for Brooks after cooling interest in a possible loan deal for the Juventus forward Douglas Costa.

United view Costa, 29, as an alternative to Jadon Sancho if they fail to resolve issues in negotiations with the Borussia Dortmund talisman’s agent and had been looking at a possible loan, but regard Brooks as more attainable following Bournemouth’s relegation.

Brooks, 23, has been under consideration by United for upwards of a year after impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Bournemouth’s 4-1 defeat at United in December 2018, but was deemed too expensive last summer as Bournemouth valued him at £50million. United eventually bought Daniel James from Swansea for £15m.

Wales international Brooks, a former Manchester City trainee, missed the first seven months of last season due to ankle surgery but started in six of the last nine games and he is believed to be eager to leave for a Premier League club following Bournemouth’s relegation.