Mali Junta Announces Reopening Of Land, Air Borders

Mali’s military junta on Thursday announced the reopening of the country’s land and air borders which were closed after a coup earlier this week.
The borders would reopen on Friday, the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, said in a statement.
(AFP)
