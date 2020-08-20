Kebbi Declares Public Holiday To Mark Islamic New Year

The Kebbi Government has declared Friday, Aug. 21 as public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1442 After Hijra (AH).
Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.
The government congratulated Muslim faithful, both at home and abroad for witnessing Muharram, the first month in the Islamic year 1442.
“The Federal Government establishments, private and financial institutions (Banks) are all inclusive in the public holiday and should remain closed,’’ it said.
He urged the people of the state to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Sarki called on Muslims to use the period to pray for the protection, guidance of the leaders, peace and economic prosperity of the state and the nation. (NAN)
