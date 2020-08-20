Kate Henshaw Warns Against Posting Picture Of One’s Children On Social Media

Actress Kate Henshaw has warned parents to resist the urge to post the picture of their children on social media.

Revealing that such trend is dangerous, Kate Henshaw stated that many people are tracking one’s activities with evil intentions.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media. When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then … Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions. May God protect our children in this new age.”

A few days ago, Kate Henshaw spoke against a claim that celebrities are getting paid to say that COVID-19 is real in Nigeria.

A troll had made the claim after the actress took to Twitter to reveal that she had undertaken a COVID-19 test.

“Just took my Covid test. Mehn its uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim told me it was painful. The lady was nice & gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath”, Kate Henshaw tweeted.

She then revealed how the troll crept into her comment section on Instagram to accuse celebrities of being paid to create awareness on COVID-19.

“Someone now commented on my IG saying “all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you” If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs. I just blocked the person and moved on. COVID IS REAL!!”, she added.