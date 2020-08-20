Falana Reacts To CAMA Law, Says It Is Badly Drafted

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has kicked against the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, signed into law by President Buhari.

Falana said that a government which aims to create an atmosphere for ease of business should not have come up with a 604-page business law.

He also said that CAMA is illegal because it violates the freedom of association guaranteed by section 40 of the Constitution.

In his words: “I have read the law. It was badly drafted. A government that set out to facilitate the ease of doing business could not have come up with a 604-page business law (CAMA 2020).”

“But it is not a completely new law. Registered NGOs were regulated in the past in line with the practice in all democratic societies.

“The only addition which is objectionable is the power conferred on the commission to take over and manage NGOs on allegations of misconduct.

“It is illegal because it is a violation of the fundamental right to freedom of association guaranteed by section 40 of the Constitution.”