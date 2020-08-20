CAMA Law Is Satanic, A Time Bomb, We Reject It – CAN Tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, described the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020, signed by President Buhari as a satanic law.

CAMA which was signed by the president on August, 7, 2020, gives a minister the power to suspend a church’s trustees and appoint a new one.

This has been kicked against by CAN which says it is designed to snuff the life out of the church.

This is contained in a statement issued by statement issued by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle.

It reads in part: “The Church cannot be controlled by the government because of its spiritual responsibilities and obligations. How can the government sack the trustee of a church which it contributed no dime to establish? How can a secular and political minister be the final authority on the affairs and management of another institution which is not political? How can a non-Christian head of government ministry be the one to determine the running of the church? It is an invitation to trouble that the government does not have power to manage.

“Government should face the business of providing infrastructure for the people. Let them focus on better health provision, food, education, adequate security employment, etc. The government should not be a busy body in a matter that does not belong to it. The government does not have the technical expertise to run the church of God because of its spiritual nature,” it said.

CAN said if the government was bent on imposing a law, which the entire Church in Nigeria is against, then, they have declared war on Christianity and the agenda to destroy the Church which “we have spoken against before now is coming to the open more clearly. If you cannot give us good amenities of life, we would not allow you to take away our liberty to worship our Maker.”