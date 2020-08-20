BRAKING: Buhari, African Leaders Meet Over Mali Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West Africa leaders are currently in a meeting over the ongoing crisis in Mali, reports reveal.



The Punch reports that the extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS is holding virtually.

Recall that the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, stepped down following a military coup this week thereby creating tensions in the West African countries with international bodies, including the United Nations, condemning the act.

Buhari is taking part from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He is being joined by some top government officials including the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; and Minster of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.), among others.