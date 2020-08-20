Arsene Wenger Left Sad As Gnabry Left Arsenal For Bayern

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he was sad to see Serge Gnabry leave the club in 2016 for Bayern Munich after a bad spell.

The Germany international has since become a star with Bayern Munich, firing them into the Champions League final with a double against Lyon on Wednesday.

And Wenger admitted he was sad after Gnabry decided he didn’t want to extend his contract with Arsenal.

“No, no, we had an agreement with him you know,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“I had given him out on loan to West Brom and he didn’t play a game. He came back, he was injured. We worked very hard with him for six months and he went out with the German national team, under-21’s, and Bayern made a deal with Werder Bremen.

“He wanted to sign in the end, didn’t want to extend his contract (with Arsenal) and I was very sad. But we couldn’t get over the line with him because I knew he would have a great career.

“He can be a number nine, a number 10…he’s a very intelligent player.”

Wenger added: “Let’s not forget Gnabry, I bought him at the age of 15 from Stuttgart and he was injured a lot.

“He’s creative, he can score goals, right-footed, left-footed, good power, good penetration, very, very clever with the timing of his runs.

“His tendency was a bit too easy, like I’ve told you about with these young talented players, but he has matured a lot and is now one of the dominant players in Germany.” [TB]