17 Dead, Dozens Injured As Heavy Rains Lash Central Pakistan

At least 17 people died while dozens were injured, on Thursday, as heavy rains inundated several cities in the Central Pakistani province of Punjab.

According to a rescue official, Farooq Ahmad, most deaths occurred in the Eastern city of Lahore, which has a population of around 10 million.

Ahmad said heavy rains overnight flooded several neighbourhoods in the city and blew away roofs and walls.

Meanwhile, authorities had alerted rescue agencies in the Southern port city of Karachi, where rainfall was predicted over the next three days.

The city has a population of 20 million.

According to rescue official, Deeba Shahnaz, at least three dozen were injured and are being treated at hospitals in various parts of the province.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rains in most parts of the country until Friday.

Hundreds of people die in Pakistan and other countries across densely-populated South Asia every year during monsoon season in July and August.

Apart from flooding caused by rains in the Himalayas, climate change has given rise to more complicated challenges like the inundation of cities and glacial lake outbursts in recent years. (dpa/NAN)