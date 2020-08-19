PSG President Reacts As Club Reaches First Champions League Final

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain, PSG, has expressed delight after the French side qualified for its first ever Champions League final.

PSG booked a spot in the final by defeating German side RB Leipzig 3-0: twog from Angel Di Maria and a third from Juan Bernat.

They now wait for the game between Bayern Munich and Lyon to determine their opponent in the final.

The feat was described by Al-Khelaifi has a dream come true.

“This is a historic night for the club, magnificent, I am proud for the club, this is our 1st final. Honestly, this is a dream but we must not stop tonight.

“Since 2011 and our arrival here, our dream was the Champions’ League and we are close to our dream,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC.