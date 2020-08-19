Premier League To Release 2020/21 Season Fixtures On Thursday

The fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League football season will be released at 09:00 BST on Thursday, reports BBC Sport.
A shortened top-flight campaign is set to start on 12 September and culminate on 23 May 2021.
The new season will be five weeks shorter than usual because of the late end to 2019-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, the Premier League has scrapped its winter break because of fixture congestion.
Premier League clubs involved in the latter stages of European cup competitions will be given a delayed start to the 2020-21 season.
Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will all be released on Friday. [TB]
