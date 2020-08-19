Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Being The Father Of Tboss’s Daughter

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has said that he is not the father of the daughter of BBNaija reality TV star, Tboss.
This was after Uche Maduagwu asked the philanthropist to clear the air on claims that he gathered Tboss’s daughter.
“Sorry, Olakunle churchill . I have been getting questions from fans asking if you are allegedly the biological father of Tboss’ baby, the BBNaija lady,” Maduagwu wrote.
In response, Olakunle Churchill denied the claim which he says also gets brought to his attention.
”I have seen people tagging me severally to post like this.
“I am not the father of TBoss baby. People should just leave that woman alone. She is a great new mum of a beautiful baby. She is happy and doing great, haters should let her be,” he said.
