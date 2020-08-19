OFFICIAL: Barcelona Appoint Koeman As New Coach

Spanish side, Barcelona, have formally appointed Dutchman, Ronald Koeman, as its new coach following the sack of Quique Setien.

Setien was shown the exit door on Monday after the humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, coupled with their La Liga loss to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Koeman, who has left his role as manager of the Netherlands, has signed a two-year-deal with Barcelona and will be officially presented at the Camp Nou stadium later on Wednesday.

The former Barca defender later became the club’s assistant coach before embarking on a career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga’s Valencia.

“Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have come to an agreement for him to be the team’s coach until June 30, 2022,” the statement said.

“A club legend and Barca’s hero at Wembley who gave fans their first European Cup, Koeman is coming back to the Camp Nou. But this time he will be in the dugout to lead the team.” (Reuters/NAN)