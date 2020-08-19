Norway Expels Russian Diplomat After Spying Arrest

Norway said Wednesday it had expelled a Russian diplomat, just days after arresting a Norwegian man suspected of passing sensitive information to Moscow.

The country’s PST intelligence agency on Monday said the Norwegian man was “formally suspected of providing information to a foreign country,” which it later confirmed was Russia.

“We have informed the Russian ambassador that an employee of the Russian embassy is undesirable as a diplomat and will be asked to leave Norway,” said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Siri Svendsen.

She said the person had engaged in acts “not compatible with his status as a diplomat.”

The diplomat, who works in the embassy’s trade section, has until the end of the week to leave the country.

