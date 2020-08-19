Nigerian Embassy In Ottawa, Canada Shuts Indefinitely

The Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has announced that it is shutting down its activities until further notice.



The closure was as a result of alleged abuse of a system put in place to attend to a limited number of persons due to COVID-19 protocols, a statement posted on the High Commission’s website revealed.

“Our citizens for some reason chose to abuse this system, they would show up at the chancery without an appointment and insist on being attended to even on days when we were not open to the public at all,” the commission, however, said.

“Matters came to a head on friday august 14, 2020 when a group showed up at the high commission and refused to allow the embassy staff members to attend to those who had appointments. They insisted that we had to attend to everybody who showed up. They went as far as holding a female staff member who went to address them hostage for over twenty minutes and subjected her to physical abuse.

“This kind of conduct is considered unnecessarily hostile and totally unacceptable and no embassy would tolerate conduct that puts the lives of its staff members at risk.

“We are closing down the embassy and we shall be considering ways to make our premises more secure and less susceptible to unruly behaviour and violent mob action,” the statement added.

As a result of the indefinite closure of the embassy, applications for renewals would be made online while those who do not have a valid passport have been advised to ask for a 90 day grace period which would be granted.

The embassy also added that “at the appropriate time applicants would be asked to submit appropriate documentation.”

Nigerian citizens whose study or work permits have expired since March 2020 and who do not have a valid passport have a grace period that lasts until December 31st 2020. “By this time we expect to have resolved some of the challenging issues that COVID-19 has created,” the statement read.