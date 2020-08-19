NDLEA Uncovers 40ft Container Loaded With Tramadol, Others in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has uncovered another 40ft container loaded with tramadol and other banned drugs at the Brawal terminal in Lagos.

A statement by the NDLEA Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, said the Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah retired, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that the police uncovered a 40ft container loaded with cartons of brushes, cartons of tramadol and codeine as well as other banned drugs on August 6.

According to Abdallah, NDLEA’s investigation further revealed another 40 foot container, adding that this joint examination also revealed 255 cartons of different types of tramadol and other banned medicines.

“The NDLEA investigation further revealed that the tramadol was manufactured in Pakistan, which is a new discovery to the agency because previous tramadol seized were manufactured in India.

“I must say that this is of global interest. Drug trafficking is one of the vices fueling insecurity across the country,” he said.

Abdallah observed that the investigation was a major breakthrough for the agency for revealing the new route for movement of tramadol into Nigeria which was from Pakistan via Europe (Hamburg) to Nigeria.

“And knowing that these tramadols were concealed behind boxes of brushes, it has called for more concern,” he said.

Abdallah said that the NDLEA would do everything within its powers to get to the root of the drug trade and enjoined other security agencies to collaborate with the agency in its ongoing investigation.

He commended the Police, NAFDAC and other security agencies for their support on the case, adding that the agency would continue to carry out its statutory mandate to combat trafficking and abuse of narcotics. (NAN)