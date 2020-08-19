NAF Airstrikes Destroy ISWAP Fighters, Leaders In Borno – Eneche

Some Commanders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, in Borno State have been neutralised by an Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The ISWAP Commanders were killed in two separate airstrikes on their locations in Borno State.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media operations of the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, DHQ, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, NAN reports.

Enenche said the attacks were carried out under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM.

He said the two locations were the ISWAP logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno state and Dole, a settlement on the Southern part of the state.

He said the air interdiction missions were executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two settlements.

According to him, Bukar Meram is a major ISWAP logistics hub linking other Island settlements in the Lake Chad region, which also houses several fighters and their key leaders.

He said the base was attacked by an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

“The fighter jets hit designated targets in the area leading to the destruction of the logistic facilities and neutralising of several of the terrorists and their leaders.

“The attack at Dole was carried out after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed a build-up of activities in the area after the relocation of some terrorists from nearby settlements of Kokiwa and Yale.

“Overhead the area, the ISR aircraft spotted no fewer than 20 terrorists in the area, which were taken out by the NAF attack aircraft,” he said.