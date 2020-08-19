My Parents Didn’t Support Me When I Started Football – Oshoala

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has said that her parents didn’t support her when she started playing football in Lagos.
She disclosed this while speaking in a campaign ad on her Instagram page.
Asisat Oshoala said, “Talking about my journey of football right from the beginning, I started with my friends in school and I was just doing it for fun.
“It became something that I liked to do more often and after school hours I would play football before I go home. My parents were always complaining that I came home late after school hours. When I finished from school, I had like almost months doing nothing, so I just spoke with my parents (that) maybe they could just allow me to play for fun and nothing serious.
“From there I played in a tournament, then I was discovered by one of the teams and they told me they wanted me. But I said I didn’t want to play professional football, but they said “no” because I have the qualities.
“I said my parents were not going to allow me to do that, so they shouldn’t bother trying. My parents never supported me; the only person who was supportive was my grandmother. She was the only one who was there. Even when my dad and mum wanted to beat me because I went to play football, she was the only one who would support and give me food.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.