Home » My Parents Didn’t Support Me When I Started Football – Oshoala

My Parents Didn’t Support Me When I Started Football – Oshoala

By - 43 mins on August 19, 2020

Oshoala/Twitter

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has said that her parents didn’t support her when she started playing football in Lagos.

She disclosed this while speaking in a campaign ad on her Instagram page.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.