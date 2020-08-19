My Parents Didn’t Support Me When I Started Football – Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala said, “Talking about my journey of football right from the beginning, I started with my friends in school and I was just doing it for fun.

“It became something that I liked to do more often and after school hours I would play football before I go home. My parents were always complaining that I came home late after school hours. When I finished from school, I had like almost months doing nothing, so I just spoke with my parents (that) maybe they could just allow me to play for fun and nothing serious.

“From there I played in a tournament, then I was discovered by one of the teams and they told me they wanted me. But I said I didn’t want to play professional football, but they said “no” because I have the qualities.

“I said my parents were not going to allow me to do that, so they shouldn’t bother trying. My parents never supported me; the only person who was supportive was my grandmother. She was the only one who was there. Even when my dad and mum wanted to beat me because I went to play football, she was the only one who would support and give me food.”