My Networth, Bank Account Bigger Than All Housemates – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya has said that his bank account his bigger than what all the other housemates in the BBNaija reality tv show have combined.

The son of billionaire Terry Waya made this known while discussing with his lover Erica in the lockdown house.

According to him, his net worth is the reason why he doesn’t take offence at what they housemates do.

Kiddwaya said: “I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates.

“I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

“Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my NET-WORTH, my bank account don’t compare to them.”