My Networth, Bank Account Bigger Than All Housemates – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya has said that his bank account his bigger than what all the other housemates in the BBNaija reality tv show have combined.
The son of billionaire Terry Waya made this known while discussing with his lover Erica in the lockdown house.
According to him, his net worth is the reason why he doesn’t take offence at what they housemates do.
Kiddwaya said: “I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates.
“I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.
“Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my NET-WORTH, my bank account don’t compare to them.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.