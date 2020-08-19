Mali Soldiers Speak on Coup, Promise Civilian Political Transition

Malian military has spoken on the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and promised to return power to a civilian government.



Recall that Keita was arrested yesterday alongside the Prime Minister Boubou Cisse by soldiers who also rounded up senior government and military officers in Kati town and elsewhere on Tuesday.

In a short televised statement on Wednesday morning, the soldiers who are now in charge of the country after a military coup on Tuesday said they were “not interested in power but in the health of the nation” but had intervened because of growing “chaos, insecurity and anarchy”.

In the name of the National Committee for the WellBeing of the People, Col Maj Ismaël Wagué promised polls to “give Mali strong institutions capable of better managing our everyday lives and restoring confidence between the governed and the governors”. (The Guardian)

“Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people, who are in charge of its destiny,’’ Reuters quoted him as saying.