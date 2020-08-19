I Wish To Live Beyond 100 Years – Former President, Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he wishes to live beyond 100 years.

Obasanjo who recently clocked 83 years made this known while speaking during the first anniversary of the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakare, Jamolu II.

The former president who was among the dignitaries welcomed stated that he would love to be present when the monarch celebrates his 20th anniversary.

He said, “I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more.”

Obasanjo urged the monarch to propagate unity among traditional rules in Yorubaland, saying that there were times that “Kabiyesi don’t listen to words and there are times he does listen to words. If we are united, there is nothing we can’t do in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.”