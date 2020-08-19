I Used My Milan Church To Rescue Nigerian Prostitutes, Others – Taribo

Former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West has revealed that his church in Milan, Shelter in The Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations, helped many homeless prostitutes.

Many Nigerian ladies who were trafficked to Italy were made to sell their body to repay their traffickers.

Taribo who played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan revealed that such prostitutes were helped by his church towards a better life.

“I used my church while I was in Milan to help the homeless and Nigerians who were taken to Italy all in the name of prostitution,” Taribo, famed for his colourful and weird hairstyles during his playing days, told The PUNCH.

“God told us to use whatever we generated from our personal income to upgrade the standard and living of the less-privilege, especially those that the society had written off because living in Europe is not easy, it’s like a land of economic refugees.

“We had a lot of immigrants coming in almost every day to the church; most of them didn’t have places to stay, some didn’t have documents to assimilate them into the society.”

Taribo also revealed that the church helped the migrants obtain documents which enabled them integrate in Italy.

“What we did was after delivering them, we gave them a place to stay and from there we looked for jobs for them and we helped them procure documents as well. It was very tough for me, because I spent a lot of money. But it was historical in the Italian nation.

“It’s not like Africa, especially Nigeria, where laws don’t work. There (Italy), you have to go through a legal process, which will justify if everything is correct, then I paid taxes, so I could get everything; my personality also helped. So, we did so much to give a lot of people life.

“But the system here (Nigeria) doesn’t work that way. Over there, you can work with the system and get a loan. So, they got loans, some bought cars and houses and they became free. I still keep in touch with a lot of these people that were saved and redeemed.”