I Have An Unfinished Business In England – Anichebe

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, has said that he has unfinished business in England and could make a return to football.

The 32-year-old, former Everton and Sunderland star, who last played for Chinese side Beijing Enterprise, has been absent from the sport for two-years.

Speaking with Sky Sports, he said, “I feel hungry to play but only if the right opportunity comes. I am working on a lot of other things right now but if the right opportunity comes then I would definitely play.

“Last year I trained with my friend Darren Moore at Doncaster. It was really good to be in and around (the team atmosphere).

“I’ve had a few options to go abroad but I feel I want to play in England. I feel like I have unfinished business in England. I would prefer to stay in England for another two years.

“Right now is the fittest I have ever been. We will see if a good opportunity comes and I’ll assess if I actually want to take it and we’ll go from there.”

The ex-Everton forward also said he would love to own a club after finally hanging his boots.

“I would like to go down that route of owning a team.

“I do have a group of people that are quite wealthy guys and together we could come together and go down that route.

“I don’t see why we can’t all come together [as players] and buy clubs. I do think that is another way to really affect change. Instead of wanting change, we can be the change ourselves,” he added.