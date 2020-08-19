How To Attain A New Level In Level – Actress Damilola Adegbite

Actress Damilola Adegbite has advised people not to expect that others owe them anything in life.

This she says will enable them attain a new level in life.

Damilola Adegbite also advised that one should always have it at the back of his mind that humans are flawed and prone to betray.

She shared: “You will find a new level of peace when you come to terms with the fact that nobody owes you anything. We all want different things in life and very rarely, do we completely put other people’s needs before ours. We must learn to live our lives not expecting much from anybody, no matter how much we have given.

“It sounds impossible, I know. We are human and betrayal in whatever form hurts. But I’m continuing to learn that you heal and move on faster, and strangely, discover your hidden strengths, when you accept that we are human.

“We must understand that there is no perfect person anywhere. Sometimes we put pressure on one another expecting so much from our bosses, partners, friends, children… Acknowledge and respect that we are ALL flawed. Prepare for the worst but strive for the best in all relationships. Then and only then can we enjoy inner tranquility”.