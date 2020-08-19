Fire Razes Building Inside Ooni Of Ife’s Ile Oodua’s Palace

Reports revealed that a building inside the Ile Oodua’s Palace of Ooni of Ife was on Wednesday razed by fire, causing panic in the ancient city.
The Punch quoted a source in the palace who confirmed the incident but said, “It is not major, people are only scared because the entrance to the palace was locked.”
Administrative Officer of Osun State Fire Service, Fatai Aremu, confirmed the incident.
More to come…
