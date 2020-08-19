Ex-Senator, Shehu Sani, Reacts To Mali Coup On Presdient Keita

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has been left baffled due to the coup that led to the resignation of President, Ibrahim Keïta of Malo.

Recall that Boubacar and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were both arrested by troops on Tuesday, leading to his resignation and dissolution of his cabinet.

Soldiers, earlier on Tuesday rounded up senior government and military officers in Kati town and elsewhere.

Reacting, Sani in a tweet wrote: “Whenever we say coup is outdated then we see it updated.”

However, the Head of United Nations, UN, Antonio Guterres had demanded an immediate release of Boubacar, Malian Prime Minister and the other government official arrested and detained by the mutiny soldiers.