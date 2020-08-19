Erica Abidal Sacked By Barcelona As Sporting Director

Barcelona has announced the sack of Eric Abidal from the position of Sporting Director just days after the club suffered an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Abidal who held the position from the begining of the 2019/2020 season was formerly a player at the club. He was made technical director before becoming the sporting director of the club.

Barcelona announced his sack saying,

“FC Barcelona and Éric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties.

“The Club would publicly like to thank Éric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family.”

Back in February, Abidal had blamed the sack of former manager Ernesto Valverde on the lack of commitment shown by players at the club.

“Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” the 40-year-old former defender said.

“The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell.

Lionel Messi who captains the players expressed displeasure at Abidal for failing to mention names.

“When you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it gives air to things which are not true.”

“Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions”, Messi said.

Abidal’s sack comes days after Quique Setien who replaced Valverde was sacked as manager.