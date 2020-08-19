BBNaija 2020: Ozo’s Sister Begs Fans To Help Brother Win Show

Ugy, the sister of BBNaija reality TV star, Ozo, has urged fans of the show to ensure that he remains in the show till the last day and also win the prize money.

In a video shared on social media, Ugy cleared the air on misconceptions about her brother.

According to her, Ozo has been through a lot but doesn’t look any inch like what he has faced in life due to his handsomeness.

“Ozo certainly does not look like what he’s been through. He has been through his fair share of struggles. Growing up, he didn’t pick up academically as fast as most of us but he always perseveres through whatever struggles that come his way. After he graduated and finished his masters, he really tried to make it into the sports industry, attending meetings and interviews.

“Some of them, he’ll come back feeling broken from all the shut doors and closed doors in his face. Big Brother is honestly the first open door he has had in a long time and it lit the fire of hope that something can work out for him, so, when we beg that you should keep him there till day 71. We really hope he won this. He deserves to be there,” Ugy said.