Bashir El-rufai Slams Writer Elnathan For Bashing His Father

Nigerian writer, Elnathan John has been slammed by Bashir El-rufai, the son of the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai.

This was after Elnathan took to Twitter with a post which slammed Governor El-rufai.

”Nasir Elrufai is a dangerous dangerous individual. He is someone any right thinking person should be afraid of. Not just his murderous words and tendencies. But his straightfaced revision of facts and outright lies. It is unfortunate how many people he has as contractors.

“The havoc he is wreaking in Kaduna will take decades to undo if it is even possible. Yes there are no saints on any side. But he is decidedly making things worse. He has taken sides. And is irresponsible and temperamental in a place that sorely needs a level headed negotiatior,” ElNathan tweeted.

Bashir responded to his tweet:

” This one that is getting fu**** in the ass for German Citizenship does not believe he is a threat to decency & respectability, it’s Nasir El-Rufai. Lmaoooooo.”