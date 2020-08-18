WAEC Permitted COVID-19 Student Write Exam In Isolation

The West African Examination Council gave the approval for a student of the Government Science Secondary School to write his exam from an isolation centre.
Gombe State focal person on Covid-19 response, Dr Mohammed Kwami, made this known on Tuesday.
The Gombe State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre had posted the photo of the unnamed candidate and an who was fully kitted in a Personal Protective Equipment on its Twitter handle, @GombePHEOC, on Monday.
Kwami, who is an acting director of public health in the state health ministry, noted that all graduating students and teachers in the state were tested for Covid-19 upon resumption.
He said, “While the tests were ongoing, one of the students at Government Science Secondary Gombe was found to have tested positive for the virus. He was immediately evacuated to the isolation facility at the state specialist hospital Gombe.
“We were made to understand that he was supposed to participate in Mathematics examination today (Monday), so we began to make arrangements to ensure he was given opportunity to write the examination in a safe environment.
“We were notified that WAEC gave an approval from the state office for him to write the examination at the isolation centre. We ensured all the necessary safety measures were taken. The supervisor who came to invigilate his work was given Personal Protective Equipment before he went into the isolation ward where the student is admitted.”
“Majority of the time, when we isolate, it is not only to manage the case but to also break the chain of transmission to ensure it is not transmitted. Young ones can also carry the virus as we can see,” he added while urging the public to obey all preventive protocol to curb the spread of the virus.
The Punch
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.