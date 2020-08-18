WAEC Permitted COVID-19 Student Write Exam In Isolation

The West African Examination Council gave the approval for a student of the Government Science Secondary School to write his exam from an isolation centre.



Gombe State focal person on Covid-19 response, Dr Mohammed Kwami, made this known on Tuesday.

The Gombe State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre had posted the photo of the unnamed candidate and an who was fully kitted in a Personal Protective Equipment on its Twitter handle, @GombePHEOC, on Monday.

Kwami, who is an acting director of public health in the state health ministry, noted that all graduating students and teachers in the state were tested for Covid-19 upon resumption.

He said, “While the tests were ongoing, one of the students at Government Science Secondary Gombe was found to have tested positive for the virus. He was immediately evacuated to the isolation facility at the state specialist hospital Gombe.

“We were made to understand that he was supposed to participate in Mathematics examination today (Monday), so we began to make arrangements to ensure he was given opportunity to write the examination in a safe environment.