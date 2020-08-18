Police Nab 15 Over Attack On Imo Gov, Uzodinma’s Convoy

At least 15 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the convoy of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Imo State Police confirms.
The incident occurred on Monday as Uzodinma headed to the 34 Artillery Brigade at Obinze.
Staff of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ISOPADEC accosted him while protesting their three months salary arrears.
Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, said the suspects claimed they were ISOPADEC employees.
“They attacked the vehicles in the convoy with a locally made pistol and machetes. Windscreens of some of the vehicles were smashed”, he added.
The police boss gave the actual location as the Concord area of New Owerri.
Akinmoyede disclosed that the suspects are with the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.
