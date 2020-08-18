PDP Congratulates Babangida As He Clocks 79

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has praised former Head of States, General Ibrahim Babangida as he celebrates his 79th birthday.

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described Babangida as a leader who dedicated his life to the unity of the country.

“Babangida is celebrated across the nation and beyond for his many legacies as a leader as well as his steadfastness towards the entrenchment of good governance and harmonious coexistence in our country”, the statement read.

Ologbondiyan hailed the former Military ruler for how he selflessly served the country in and out of office.

“Such display of statesmanship had continued to stand General Babangida out as a quintessential statesman, who put the interest of the nation above other considerations.

“The PDP therefore joins family members, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating this great leader.

“We prayed God to continue to bless and keep him so that our nation can continue to draw from his wisdom and wealth of experience, especially at this trying time,” he said.