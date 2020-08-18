One half of the popular defunct singing duo of P-Square, Peter Okoye, aka, Mr. P has debunked rumours of the group’s reunion.
Recall that the international artists fell apart over a family feud that has since led them solo.
A video surfaced on social media, claiming that he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy are back again and reunited under Psquare.
The video showed him making comments like “P-Square is back together.”
Responding to the video, however, the singer stated that the video was made in 2015 during the period their beef was thickening.
In a tweet, he said: “Old Video 2015, forever Mr P.”
