Omotola Slammed For Calling For Reopening Of Cinemas

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been slammed for calling for the reopening of cinemas days after she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Omotola took to Instagram with a post wondering why other indoor activities have resumed but cinemas are still restricted from operating.

“I believe cinemas are easier to monitor and regulate. If other indoor places are open, why not the Cinemas? Temp checks, masks, distancing etc

We need to work together to ensure safer ways to keep the Arts going . Many livelihoods depend on this. It can and MUST be done as safely as possible”, she wrote.

One follower wondered if her call for the reopening of cinemas is to enable her infect others with COVID-19.

“You have the virus and you are still campaigning for cinemas to reopen. I’m I missing something?”, the follower asked

Omotola replied saying, “you look intelligent, don’t disappoint me”.

One Laraba.z wrote: “I’m positive you want to infect others. How can you even think of this? Cinema to be opened?? Even with hashtag?? Waaaaw Naaaaa! I can’t believe this. No wonder they said all you ‘so called’ ‘celebs’ get paid to say you have the virus”.