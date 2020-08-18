Murdered Bauchi Lawmaker’s Kidnapped Wives, Child Regain Freedom

The wives and child of the murdered Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Musa Baraza, have been rescued from their kidnappers.

Baraza who was representing Dass Constituency was attacked and killed Baraza late Thursday night at his house in Dass while his assailants abducted his wives, Rashida Musa Mante (40), Rahina Musa Mante (35) and a daughter Fausar Musa Mante (1).

The Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu, announced the news of their release on his verified Twitter handle.

He said, “Alhamdulillah! The wives of Hon. Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered 4 days ago in Dass have regained Freedom.

“The one year-old baby abducted along with them is also released. Gov Bala Mohammed has directed Doctors and security to give them adequate care and attention.”

The Punch also reported that the Bauchi State Police Command also confirmed the release of the abducted victims.