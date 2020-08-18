Mali: AU Condemns Arrest Of President, Prime Minister

The African Union on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Malian political leaders by mutineering troops and demanded they be freed immediately.

The union released a statement which condemned the act on popular microblogging site, Twitter.

Recall that the President and the Prime Minister’s arrest was confirmed by the mutiny leader, who remained unnamed, some moments ago.

“I forcefully condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister (Boubou Cisse) and other members of the Malian government, and call for their immediate release,” the chairman of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

