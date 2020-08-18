Lai Mohammed Mourns Demise Of NAN Chair, Wada Maida

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has mourned the demise of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Board Chairman, Malam Wada Maida.

Mohammed on Tuesday described Maida, who reportedly died in Abuja on Monday at the age of 70, as “a great journalist, a good Administrator and a successful publisher who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, signed by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, the minister said he received the news of the death of Maida with “profound shock and sadness”.

The minister condoled with members of staff, management and Board of NAN over the death adding that the deceased would always be remembered for his service to the nation in many capacities.

”My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this moment of sadness. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.