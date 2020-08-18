Lagos Lawyer Welcomes Twins After 10 Years Of Marriage

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Adewale Akande, and his wife, Patricia, have welcomed a set of twins after 10 years of marriage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Patricia, an events’ planner, was delivered of a baby boy and a baby girl through a Caesarian Section on Aug. 11 at the Lagoon Hospitals, Ikeja.

At the babies’ naming ceremony on Tuesday in at their residence in Ojota, Lagos, the couple described the waiting period as challenging and thanked God for helping them to overcome.

Adewale, who could not hide his joy, said that the arrival of the twins after 10 years demonstrated the faithfulness and strength of God.

“We have gone through challenges, a lot of money spent here and there but God, at his own time, decided to answer us.

“There were times of fasting and prayers, crying and despair and times of consoling each other.

“God is still faithful, He answers prayers. When we were about to give up, God showed up that He is God. He is greater than us.

“We have seen marriages that crashed in less than one year because of challenges. God has turned our challenge to joy,” he said.

According to him, the lesson for couples especially in Africa is that marriage is not just about childbearing.

He urged that delay in having children should not make couples to break their marriage vows.

Having children is desirable but, marriage is first and foremost, about you and your spouse.

“Children are secondary; so, delay in having children should not scatter marriages. couples should trust God.

“Africans should learn that when there is a delay in conception, it is not just about women, it is about men too.

“Let both husband and wife do their parts by going for medical tests. It is not about women all the time.

Patricia, who described the period of waiting as a journey of faith and patience said: “We had a failed IVF. We got to the point when we concluded that whether there would be children or not, we will serve God.

“Faith does not fail, God does not fail. We went through a lot of counselling.”

Rev. Adebola Adeyemi of Divine Glory Baptist Church, Akoka, Yaba, who named the twins, said in his sermon that patience would be rewarded at all times.

Adeyemi advised people going through challenges never to give up because “God usually shows up whenever human might fails,” he said. (NAN)