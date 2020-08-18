International Flights To Resume For Their Children To School Abroad – Sowore

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has said that the reason why the Nigerian government announced the resumption of international flights is because their children want to return to school abroad.

Concise News reported that the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika announced the resumption of international flights as from August 29.

He said: “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020.

“Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”

Reacting to the development, Sowore stated that the decision was taken because most schools abroad will resume by September.

He said, “They are happy to announce commencement of international flights because it is time for their children/wards to return to schools abroad, September is the resumption date for most schools abroad! Nobody is willing or happy to reopen schools here. #Theydontcareaboutus #RevolutionNow.”