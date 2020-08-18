International Flights Resumption On August 29 Not Certain – Nigerian Govt

The Nigerian government has announced that the August 29 date scheduled for the resumption of international flights is not certain.

Concise News reported that the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika announced that international flights will resume on August 29.

He named the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos as the airports to resume international flights.

However, Dr Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced that the date given by the Minister is not certain.

He disclosed this on Mondays s reprinted by NAN.

“We will spend a whole day discussing international travel and how this will be done. And if I may clarify, we said from the 29th of August, we didn’t say on the 29th of August.

“So, very similar to what we did for the domestic flights. Don’t come back and say that we promised we will open on the 29th, but that date is not sacrosanct; but we will work towards it,” he stated.