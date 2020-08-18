I’m Shocked People Thought I Was Acting When I Fainted – Pondei

Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said that he’s shocked people thought he was acting when he fainted.

Pondei fainted while being questioned during a prove by the National Assembly into the misappropriation of funds of the NDDC.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital after attempts to have him fully revived failed.

Breaking silence since the incident, Pondei said that he “would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through”.

He told Vanguard, “I had an unexplained, unexpected health challenge. It is ridiculous to think that people believed I was acting. I would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through. I do not run from issues. I have put all that behind me.

Speaking on the delay in passing the Commission’s 2019 Budget, he revealed: “A minor typographical error was noticed and we asked for 10 minutes to amend the errors, but the presentation was stepped down. The National Assembly, NASS, has since gone on recess.”