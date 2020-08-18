Guardiola Makes Final Decision On Leaving Man City For Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has said that he has no interest in leaving Manchester City to manage his former club Barcelona.
Guardiola has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga Giants especially after the sack of its manager, Quique Setien.
Setien was sacked following an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final round.
Guardiola’s side were also knocked out by Lyon 3-1.
Though speculations link Ronald Koeman to the vacant job at Barcelona, Guardiola’s return is also on the table.
However, his agent Josep Maria Orobitg has ruled out a return to the club.
He told Goal: “Yes, Pep will stay at City 100 per cent.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.