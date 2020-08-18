CAMA: I’m Not Bothered By Insults Thrown At Me – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has reacted to criticism of his stance against the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, signed into law by President Buhari.

The clergyman had kicked against the law which he says is borne out of jealousy for the prosperity of the church.

This followed criticism from some quarters including the presidency which accused Oyedepo of being upset that his power is about to be clamped.

In reaction, Oyedepo who delivered a sermon aired on social media said that he’s not bothered by the insults thrown at him.

He said, “If I ever preached a message where there is no laughter, don’t listen to it. I have been laughing like this 76 till forever since I found Matthew 6:33. I have been laughing at the devil and smiling as I serve. You insult me, I enjoy it. You insult me and I stop going to work because you insult, I will be a big fool. I am going to work.

“They said, see his legs. Yes, I thank God for my legs. See his nose, yes, He made it and He did it beautifully. See how short he is, that’s the size He made me for so I can save more clothes.

He added, “Nobody has the power to determine how many people worship Jesus. No force on earth has the power. When I’m lifted up, I will draw all men to myself. So, get all the facilities ready. The devil is tired. You ask him and he will tell you. I am tired because there are churches today that are just pushing the frontiers of the gospel in spite of the devil.

“As at last night, we got the report of 520 of our new churches planted. The Lord shall send the rod out of Zion, rule thou in the midst of thou enemies. It’s a divine agenda. No policy under heaven can stop it. 520 churches planted on the 16th of August. If I were the devil, I will start mourning now. Shame on the devil.”