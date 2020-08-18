BBNaija 2020: Lucy Cries, Gets Consoled By Former Enemy Erica

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lucy has been consoled by Erica after she cried out over the treatment she has been receiving from other housemates.

The housemates had on Monday argued over the sharing and hoarding of food in the house.

The argument must have been too hard on Lucy who believes she sacrifices a lot to ensure everything runs smoothly in the house.

“How do you people sit down and judge me for the same thing I am doing for the good of the house!

“No one does anything for me but when I do they are not satisfied.

“I do things without expecting anything in this house,” Lucy said.

Erica who consoled her told her not to overwork herself but concentrate on her personal stuff.

Erica said: “Do whatever you feel like doing. Do your personal stuff. Don’t over do it and hurt yourself. Don’t overdo anything because you’ll get stressed.

“Don’t expect things from people because if you overdo and they don’t rate it, you’ll be frustrated.

“Housemates are against you because of your shout, manner of approach but we appreciate you that’s a fact. We appreciate your hard work.

“I’m always here for you regardless of everything that happened. I’m here as your friend or host partner if you ever need anyone you don’t have to be alone.”